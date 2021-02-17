This Selling Sunset star is starting a family! Christine Quinn is pregnant with her and husband Christian Richard’s first child, Us Weekly confirms on Wednesday, February 17.
“Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her,” a source exclusively tells Us.
The reality star, 32, secretly married the businessman, 41, in December 2019 in Los Angeles, sharing photos eight months later. “Don’t be a Queen waiting for a King,” the bride wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “Be a Queen busy with her kingdom until her King arrives.”
The Netflix personality told Metro that same month that she “absolutely love[s] kids.” Quinn gushed, “I want two. I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine. I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually quite a tomboy myself. Obviously we want to travel first, but then after that we’d love to start a family.”
As for her career, the Texas native exclusively told Us in October 2020 that she would like to “do [her] own thing” after one more season of the Netflix show.
“I feel like I have a lot to share with the world outside of real estate and fighting with bitches,” the real estate agent explained. “Although don’t get me wrong, I love it and I’m great at it.”
Filming Selling Sunset has “amplified” her anxiety and depression over the years, Quinn went on to tell Scheana Shay in a podcast episode. “When we started filming, yes, of course, I had to get on Lexapro,” the former model explained. “I had taken it before for certain stages of my life but it’s something that I take on a daily basis and I just feel, like, so evened out and so much better.”
Quinn added during the "Scheananigans With Scheana Shay" podcast appearance: "I feel like there was always this negative connotation around [mental health] like, 'Are you a crazy person?' It's like, 'No, it's OK and I'm open about it. Scheana, that's why I love you. You're open about it, that's why you're here, that's why you have so many fans, that's why people love you … and the show has definitely intensified it but, you know, I found what works for me and I love it."
