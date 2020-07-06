Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn revealed in a new interview that she was battling the novel coronavirus when she married Christian Richard.

“I was really, really sick on my wedding day. I actually had what I now know is corona,” Quinn, 31, said on Goss.ie’s Goss Chats on Sunday, July 5. “I got really sick in late December and we were traveling, and I was sick for about a month when we were filming. I couldn’t even have a bachelorette party. I was so bummed about that because I was so sick.”

Looking back, the Netflix personality said that her wedding was “definitely a high” point in her life “but also a low at the same time” because she had the virus.

Quinn and Richard, 41, tied the knot in a winter wonderland-themed ceremony in Los Angeles in December 2019. Their guest list included approximately 75 family members and friends.

The real estate agent — who broke tradition by wearing a black dress designed by Galia Lahav when she got married — teased that her wedding will play out on the upcoming third season of the reality series.

“There’s always drama in every single scene, but yeah, there was definitely drama at my wedding,” she said on Goss Chats. “I wasn’t privy to it though, but I sort of saw and heard it going on. So, that’ll be interesting to see.”

As for her unique gown and theme, Quinn explained that she “always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress, so I thought it would be really fun to do snow and just have an experience for people to feel like they’re just transformed into a whole other world.”

The reality star has documented much of her relationship with Richard, who is a retired multimillionaire software engineer, on Selling Sunset. During season 2, which premiered in May, viewers saw the pair get engaged while traveling the world together.

Selling Sunset season 3 premieres on Netflix Friday, August 7.

