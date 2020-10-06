Ditching the drama? Christine Quinn hinted that she might be ready to move on from Selling Sunset if the reality series gets picked up for more seasons.

“The show’s obviously been doing really well. In August, it was in the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix, so that’s really exciting,” Quinn, 31, dished in an interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, October 5. “We don’t have any official news [about season 4] yet. But it would be great to film the next season and then do my own thing because I feel like I have a lot to share with the world outside of real estate and fighting with bitches.”

The Oppenheim Group realtor then teased: “Although don’t get me wrong, I love it and I’m great at it.”

Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019 and has been a major hit on the streaming platform for three seasons. Quinn stars alongside her coworkers, including Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young, who hustle to sell some of the most luxurious homes in Hollywood. Season 3, which debuted earlier this year, showcased ongoing drama between Quinn and Stause, 39, whose divorce from Justin Hartley was a significant plot point.

“From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind. They wanted us to clash obviously,” the Texas native said of her relationship with Stause during an August episode of the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast. “At first, we didn’t. We got along great. We were friends. … Then we realized, ‘Oh s–t! This is affecting our real lives.’ I never wanted to fight with her. Are you kidding? Her and I had drinks. I made her dinner. I didn’t want that. That wasn’t me.”

After a blowout fight during season 1, the former soap opera actress blocked Quinn on social media. As the series continued, Quinn came under fire for sharing her opinion on the Kentucky native’s relationship drama following her November 2019 split from the This Is Us actor, 43.

“When people are like, ‘Oh, my God! I can’t believe you commented on Chrishell’s divorce.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m getting paid to! What do you mean?'” she joked on the podcast.