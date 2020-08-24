Taking the high road. Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald praised her costar Chrishell Stause for how she has handled her separation from Justin Hartley.

“Chrishell was blindsided and she was put in a very difficult position and she chose to share it with everybody because it is a reality show and it, you know, follows our lives,” the Oppenheim Group realtor, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 24. “So I thought she was extremely strong and she was vulnerable to everything. I thought, I thought she handled it like a champ.”

Fitzgerald continued, “She took very little time off. I know she was just heartbroken, but she was always positive. She never talked bad about him. She never did anything. I think she couldn’t have handled it [better]. She never played the victim ever. I think she always finds the good in everything.”

Like Fitzgerald, her husband, Romain Bonnet, also commended on the 39-year-old All My Children alum’s navigation through her very public breakup. The male model, 27, said that it wasn’t “fair” that Stause was put in this situation.

“We got really close with her and she’s just an amazing person and you can see that she doesn’t deserve it,” he explained. “So definitely when the other girls in the group attacked [her] for, like, no reason, obviously, you want to be here and helping [her] even.”

Stause dated the This Is Us actor, 43, for four years before they wed in October 2017. Two years into their marriage, Us confirmed that the estranged pair had called it quits.

Hartley filed for divorce in Los Angeles just before last Thanksgiving. He listed their official date of separation as July 8, 2019, but Stause later claimed that their official split was on November 22 — the day he submitted the legal paperwork.

Us broke the news in May that the Little actor is dating his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

Stause’s divorce from Hartley unfolded across Selling Sunset’s third season, which premiered earlier this month. She was filmed leaving Los Angeles to visit her sister in St. Louis, Missouri, to clear her mind before returning for Christine Quinn’s wedding.

Due to the show’s massive popularity among fans including Chrissy Teigen, discussions about a fourth season have been a buzz. “We don’t know for sure if we get season 4 yet,” Fitzgerald shared with Us. “We should find out really soon. I am very [certain we will], because it’s done so well. We still know when we would start, [but] we don’t have the official [date].”

Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi