Bringing in the big bucks! Ever since Selling Sunset debuted in 2018, the world was given an inside look at the multi-million dollar homes the Oppenheim Group’s agents sell in Los Angeles.

Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith and Heather Rae Young work as the main agents on the Netflix series, which follows both their personal lives — including Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley and Quinn’s over-the-top wedding to Christian Richard — and their lavish careers.

Some of the celebrity clients that the Selling Sunset agents have sold to include Ellen DeGeneres, Orlando Bloom and Meryl Streep.

But who brings in the most money? When a mansion is sold on the show, the price it is sold for is listed, followed by the commission that the agent seemingly receives. Davina recently gave an example to Evoke.ie in which the agents take home 75 percent of the commission while 25 percent goes to the broker.

“The way it works in real estate, there is a broker license and there’s a salesperson license, so the broker is the higher license,” she said in an interview published in 2019. “The salespeople have to work underneath the broker license and the brokers also carry more responsibility, if anything goes wrong or if anyone gets sued the broker is responsible.”

Although she didn’t reveal what the Oppenheim Group’s splits with the brokers are, the director of the new development division noted it’s different for each agent.

“Everyone has different splits based on their background and experience and their relationship with the brokerage. It depends also how much the broker was involved sometimes but usually, it’s a set split,” the German native said.

Below is a study done by marketing agency Evoluted, compared the listings for each agent, based on the properties shown on the series. The total take-home amount is based on the 75/25 example used by Potratz.

Additionally, the women are all social media influencers; below is how much each makes per Instagram post, according to the official Influencer Marketing Hub.