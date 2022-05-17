Christine Quinn’s book serves career and life advice — with a side of tea. The Selling Sunset star throws subtle shade while also spilling secrets about the Netflix show in her new title, How to Be a Boss B*tch: Stop Apologizing For Who You Are and Get the Life You Want.

“What I’ve learned from these past few years of Selling Sunset has sort of been like a Boss Bitch master class,” she wrote in the book, released on Tuesday, May 17. “It combines all the lessons I’ve talked about in this book — defining my brand so I can be authentically me, never fearing the hustle, never apologizing unnecessarily, never letting a relationship water down the power of this pussycat, and never — I mean never — feeling sorry for myself when I’m down for the count (did you hear that, Chrishell!) So it only makes sense that as we wrap both this book and season 4 of the show, that I share more of those lessons with you.”

Christine made a name for herself as an agent at the Oppenheim Group when season 1 of the reality show premiered — and put her at odds with Chrishell Stause — in 2019. According to the book, creator Adam DiVello got the idea for the series when he saw the agents on a billboard for the brokerage. She told Us Weekly earlier this month that she came up with the concept for her book around season 2 of Selling Sunset.

“Season 1 came out and the No. 1 DM and message people were asking me wasn’t about fashion or hair or beauty. It was actually about confidence and that’s where the idea really came from,” she explained, noting that it’s been a “process” to get her thoughts on paper and find a publisher. “But I was just so excited because people were asking me for advice and I’m a Libra, so that’s what I’m known for. I love giving advice to people and I love just empowering people. So it was the perfect time to write this book.”

Christine added that viewers may think she’s a “one-note person,” but there’s more to her.

“When you watch the show, you have to understand, you know, we’re following so many characters and so many different people, so we can only show a certain amount, but there are different sides to me,” she told Us. “In addition to being funny and maybe a loudmouth, I also have a vulnerable side and I’m just like everyone else. I’m a human and I have a heart and things do hurt me. And even the relationships with the girls, I wish we could all be friends, but it is what it is. What you see on television is only just a small snippet of my life and what I put in the work behind the scenes and everything that took me here. So I hope that people read the book and understand where I’m coming from.”

In addition to her work as a reality star and real estate agent, Christine became a mom in May 2021 when she and her husband, Christian Richard, welcomed a baby boy named Christian.

“I think the overwhelming feeling of being a first-time mom is definitely something, that no one is capable and prepared for, but the pressure of going back to film and then I was thrown into the lion’s den, which was the season finale of season 4,” she told Us. “I think, sure, if I wasn’t on television and having to deal with all those emotional things on camera in front of the whole entire world, it would’ve been different, but it was definitely intensified because of that.”

How to Be a Boss B*tch is available now. Scroll through for takeaways for Selling Sunset fans from the book: