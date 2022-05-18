Giving people a peek behind the curtain? Christine Quinn may be planning to return for season 6 of Selling Sunset, but not before she exposes all the secrets of the first five seasons.

“We come to a scene and they want everything to be — I can’t even say the word without laughing — organic,” the 33-year-old Netflix star said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, May 18. “They literally hold us away from each other. Chelsea [Lazkani] and I are best friends, Vanessa [Villela] and I are best friends. So we show up to set and they separate us in different rooms and then they wait until we’re ready to film and they send us in. But in the meantime, they’ll have someone say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you know Christine just said this about you in a previous scene,’ and they’ll come to me [and say], ‘Chelsea said this about you [in] previous scenes.’ So they set up these scenarios which instigate our emotions intentionally. But I’ve been doing the show for four years. I’m on five seasons, so I know how it works.”

Christine told host Alex Cooper that she and the cast of Selling Sunset — which also includes Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz and Maya Vander — shot seasons 4 and 5 of the Netflix series in one-month spans.

“We shoot them back to back, so it’s a very, very, very quick turnaround,” she said, adding that viewers may not realize “how hard it is to shoot a show” due to continuity issues.

The How To Be a Boss B*tch author went on to make claims about how the show is crafted.

“I’ve been into the office. There are six full-time storyboarders. What they do is they write the story lines and depending on how things change in [the] real world in our lives, they can kind of rotate the story lines,” she alleged. “But we have six full-time storyboarders who create narratives.”

Christine previously opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about the sides of her that she feels aren’t reflected on the real estate series.

“When you watch the show, you have to understand, you know, we’re following so many characters and so many different people, so we can only show a certain amount, but there are different sides to me,” she said. “In addition to being funny and maybe a loudmouth, I also have a vulnerable side and I’m just like everyone else. I’m a human and I have a heart and things do hurt me. And even the relationships with the girls, I wish we could all be friends, but it is what it is. What you see on television is only just a small snippet of my life and what I put in the work behind the scenes and everything that took me here. So I hope that people read the book and understand where I’m coming from.”

Scroll through for the biggest takeaways from “Call Her Daddy”: