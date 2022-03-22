Who Is Chelsea Lazkani? 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Selling Sunset’ Star

A Selling Sunset surprise! When the Netflix reality series returns for season 5, fans will be introduced to a new star: Chelsea Lazkani.

“The secret is OUT! 🌟” the realtor excitedly shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 22. “I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined the cast of @netflix Selling Sunset! So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long and you know who you are.

Chelsea also teased the upcoming season in her caption, writing, “The laughs, the lux, the drama, it’s all there in season 5 and I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

The real estate agent, who is Nigerian and British, is the latest person to join the cast following Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela’s debuts in season 4. Season 5 of the Netflix hit will also feature the returns of fan favorites Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz, and, of course, Oppenheim Group cofounders Brett and Jason Oppenheim — the latter of whom is likely to take center stage for a good part of the season as his romance (and subsequent breakup) with Chrishell plays out on camera.

The cast finished filming season 5 in December 2021. Chelsea seemed to hint at her new venture via social media two months later by observing that all of her dreams were coming true.

“Looking at all my desires coming into fruition ✨,” she wrote in February, emphasizing her strong work ethic. “On that note, back to work…you can manifest all you like but if you don’t take action towards it there will be no results. Ask, Believe, Receive.”

The newcomer’s can-do attitude may help her fit right in with her costars. Last year, Jason gushed over his dedicated employees — and even praised his exes Mary and Chrishell for their contributions.

“Mary works really hard, sometimes, like, too hard on small deals. I’m like, ‘Take it easy,’” the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2021. “Chrishell works really hard. Yeah, I’d say Mary, Chrishell and Emma. But I mean, I can’t rank the full [team]. … I’m not surprised how well [Emma] did [in the office], but I’m very happy with how she did on camera [and] off camera. I mean, she’s a very impressive woman.”

In addition to being the latest addition to the cast, Chelsea is also a newcomer to the Oppenheim Group as a whole, having spent her first years as a realtor at a different L.A.-based agency. She was introduced to Jason by her husband, Jeff Lazkani.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix April 22. Scroll down for everything you need to know about the incoming star.