The drama continues! After season 4 of Selling Sunset ended with Christine Quinn at odds with just about every one of her coworkers at the Oppenheim Group, the anticipation for season 5 has only grown stronger.

In a sneak peek of season 5, shared after the season 4 finale episode in November 2021, teased that the only thing everyone will be talking about is Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim‘s surprising romance.

“Did you guys hear the news?” newcomer Emma Hernan asks in the clip for the upcoming season. Heather Rae Young replies, “It’s insane to me. So weird, though. Exciting, but so …”

Mary Fitzgerald notes that she doesn’t “know what to say” while sitting poolside with Chrishell. Meanwhile, Amanza Smith later adds, “I knew before they told me.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, for her part, explained that there is nothing wrong with her new romance.

“We’re not criminals. We’re not doing anything wrong,” Chrishell says before a scene showed her sharing a kiss with Jason.

Chrishell and Jason originally went public with their romance in July 2021 while on a trip to Italy. The first look at season 5 showed an aerial view of the location, where the couple were joined by Mary and her husband, Romain Bonnet, and Jason’s brother, Brett Oppenheim, and his girlfriend, Tina Louise.

After the Days of Our Lives alum shared a photo from the getaway where she is sitting next to Jason as he kisses her neck, the news of the brokerage romance quickly made headlines.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason told Us Weekly at the time. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

One month later, Chrishell reflected on their decision to keep their romance private as long as they could.

“You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is,” she said during an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop in August 2021. “We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good.”

Another major story line that fans can expect to see is the aftermath of Christine’s blowout with most of the ladies at Oppenheim Group. After a party at Jason’s house took a turn, Christine left with only Vanessa Villela still on her side.

Mary and Heather, who was joined by her now-husband, Tarek El Moussa, both seemingly ended their friendships with Christine after accusing her of lying throughout season 4.

Scroll down for everything to know so far about the highly anticipated season 5 of Selling Sunset: