Reaching for the stars! Fans have tuned into Selling Sunset to get a taste of the luxurious houses that are on the market in Los Angeles — and the high-profile homeowners looking to purchase them.

With clients including Dakota Johnson, Orlando Bloom, Meryl Streep, Nicole Scherzinger and Ellen DeGeneres, the Oppenheim Group has had no shortage of glamorous properties to show to some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Some of the celebrity buyers have even been to open houses on the Netflix series.

Cast members Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim have given viewers a peek at their most expensive estates since the show debuted in 2019, The highly anticipated fourth season, airing in November 2021, will be no different.

“It was very great if you were on the selling side,” Stause told Today ahead of the season 4 premiere, describing how the market shifted amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “It sucked if you were on the buying side because yeah, so it’s just, you know, it’s one of those things where the power shifts.”

Along with other famous clients, the Dancing With the Stars alum teased her own search for a home following her split from ex-husband Justin Hartley. (Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January 2021 that the former couple finalized their divorce after separating in November 2019.)

“You know, obviously people tune in for the drama and the houses … and I feel like we really deliver and so I think we have a really fun season,” she told Today of season 4. “Of course it’s going to get, you know, a little dramatic, but that’s what makes it harder for us on this side. It makes it fun for you guys, so you guys are going to have a great time watching the show.”

While the brokerage already boasted plenty of famous clients, social media helped bring in more star-studded buyers, including Simu Liu.

“You have to give all the props to Twitter,” Stause told Entertainment Weekly in November 2021, teasing the Shang-Chi star’s season 4 cameo. “It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn’t the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively tweeting about it. So I took it as a huge compliment and thought it was super cool. Then it just happened so innocently — he mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, ‘Um, I can help you with that.’”

The Kentucky native didn’t except Liu to want cameras rolling during their search for his perfect home.

“I said, ‘Listen, I understand this can be a question that you ignore, but I absolutely have to ask if you’d be willing to film this on the show, but no pressure, I’ll help you either way,'” Stause recalled to EW. “That’s how I approach it with any celebs that I’ve worked with in the seasons you’re about to see. I just put it on their plate and try not to pressure them at all and just say, ‘It’s totally up to you, I’ll work with you no matter what.’ But he was so enthusiastic about it!”

Scroll on to see all the celebrities who have trusted the Oppenheim Group to find them their dream homes on Selling Sunset: