Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Finalize Divorce 1 Year After Split

Signed on the dotted line! Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause have finalized their divorce more than one year after they split, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source tells Us.

A second insider adds that “Chrishell has moved on with her life” and “is looking forward to new beginnings” with boyfriend Keo Motsepe.

The former couple’s agreement is confidential, but a source tells Us that the pair did not sign a prenup.

Us confirmed in November 2019 that the This Is Us actor, 43, filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star, 39, after two years of marriage. She subsequently retained celebrity divorce attorney Samantha Spector.

The A Bad Moms Christmas actor, who shares 16-year-old daughter Isabella with ex-wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley, claimed that the duo split in July 2019. Stause, however, claimed the date of separation was November 22, the day he filed for divorce.

The pair’s separation was a hot topic on season 3 of the Netflix series, during which Stause claimed she found out about Hartley’s filing via text.

After the show’s August release, a source told Us that Hartley is “irritated that [Chrishell is] airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told.”

Us broke the news in May that the Smallville alum moved on with his former Young and the Restless costar, Sofia Pernas, after the two reconnected in the spring of 2020. The two were spotted kissing when Pernas, 30, dropped off Hartley at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute in L.A.

The realtor, for her part, competed on Dancing With the Stars season 29 in fall of 2020, which is where she met Motsepe.

The couple became Instagram official earlier this month, shocking many fans and some members of the DWTS family.

“I saw nothing coming,” DWTS pro Sharna Burgess told Us in December, after learning of her fellow pro’s romance. “They’re both beautiful people. They look stunning together, so let’s cheer for that. I’m really, really excited for them.”

Two weeks later, Stause went on a romantic vacation to Mexico with Motsepe, 31. The pair were spotted with the former soap opera star’s DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko, and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo.

“Keo and Chrishell are very into each other and can’t keep their hands off of each other,” a source told Us of the getaway.

A second insider added: “Both couples were super lovey-dovey. They chartered a private yacht at one point, and they were seen making out the majority of the time.”