Letting the cameras in. Chrishell Stause did not hold back during season 3 of Selling Sunset, as the cameras captured her reaction to the news that Justin Hartley had filed for divorce.

According to the realtor, 39, the This Is Us actor, 43, completely blindsided her by filing on November 22, 2019, after two years of marriage. The couple began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017. Upon filing, Hartley listed July 8 as their date of separation; in her response, she listed the date he filed as their separation date.

During episode five of the new season, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, August 7, Stause throws a charity event and one item up for bid is a coffee date with Hartley, who she tells guests is her husband. The event took place on November 19, two days before he filed.

“We were totally fine that day,” the actress recalled to her colleague Mary Fitzgerald in the next episode when her costar mentioned that he had donated things for the event. “I mean I thought we were totally fine!”

During a confessional interview, she explained that she learned of the divorce “minutes before leaving the house for work,” so she just left and got a room at the Four Seasons Hotel with her dog.

“I immediately just grabbed a few things and I got out of there as fast as I could,” the Young and the Restless alum shared. “I didn’t really know where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave.”

Later in the season, Stause left Los Angeles and headed to visit her sister in St. Louis, Missouri, to try to gather her thoughts — and shared more details about their relationship.

Scroll through the gallery for everything revealed during season 3.