Blindsided. Chrishell Stause broke down as she recalled how estranged husband Justin Hartley told her he had filed for divorce.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, said through tears in a clip from season 3 of the Netflix reality series. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

Stause acknowledged the public’s interest in the pair’s split. “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f—king want answers,” she admitted. “I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

The actress went on to reveal that she did not think Hartley, 43, was serious about filing the papers. “If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it],” she explained. “I talked to him right after ‘cause I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It’s like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?”

Stause, still in shock, quickly gathered her belongings from their home. “When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work, so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could,” she recounted. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was gonna do, but I just had to leave.”

She added: “It’s so weird. Like, whose life am I living? I’ve never had an attorney in my life.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2019 that Hartley filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage. A source revealed the following month that he “had been having problems with the marriage for a while,” but “the divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends.”

The drama is set to play out on season 3 of Selling Sunset, although the This Is Us star seems unbothered. Us exclusively reported in May that he is dating his former The Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

“I’m a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind,” Hartley told Entertainment Tonight in July. “I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I’ve got this wonderful daughter, and I’ve got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual.”

The actor shares 16-year-old daughter Isabella with ex-wife Lindsay Korman.

Season 3 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix Friday, August 7.