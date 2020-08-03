The making of its own soap opera. Chrishell Stause had an epic reaction when she was confused for Justin Hartley’s first wife, Lindsay Korman-Hartley.

“Wrong ex wife,” the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star tweeted after the Daily Mail reported she was set to replace Kelly Monaco on General Hospital. ABC actually enlisted Korman-Hartley, 42, to temporarily take over for Monaco, 44, after the longtime soap star experienced a “breathing” problem on set.

Monaco’s mother, Carmina Monaco, later confirmed that the actress, who has played Sam Morgan on General Hospital since 2003, is doing better, tweeting, “Kelly is safe and healthy. First day back she had a hard time with the Covid mask and was given a rather unexpected 14 day quarantine even though she tested negative twice for Covid and a third negative test for Covid antibodies.”

Stause, meanwhile, took to Instagram to further clarify the casting news on Sunday, August 2.

“I am not going to GH. My life has become so strange …” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “I am just choosing to laugh at the sheer ridiculousness of it all.”

Hartley, 43, was married to Korman-Hartley from 2004 to 2012. The former couple, who met on the set of Passions, share daughter Isabella, 16. Following their split, the This Is Us star started seeing Stause in 2013. Two years after the pair exchanged vows in 2017, news broke that Hartley filed for divorce from Stause.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” the real estate agent admits in the trailer for the upcoming season of her Netflix reality show. “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2019 that Stause and Hartley’s inner circle were shocked by the actor’s decision to file for divorce. While Hartley marked their date of separation as July 8, 2019, in the legal docs, Stause listed the end of their marriage as November 22, 2019, the same day he filed the paperwork.

“The divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends,” one source told Us at the time, adding that Hartley “had been having problems with the marriage for a while.”

Us broke the news in late May that the Bad Moms: Christmas actor moved on with another soap star: Sofia Pernas. The twosome previously worked together on The Young and the Restless from 2015 and 2016. Oddly enough, Stause joined the cast of Y&R for a 10-episode arc just weeks after Pernas wrapped up her role.

Hartley and Pernas proved to be going strong in recent weeks as the Blood & Treasure star has been leaving sweet comments on Isabella’s Instagram.