Mark your calendars. When Netflix’s Selling Sunset returns for its third season next month, all eyes will be on Chrishell Stause amid her divorce from Justin Hartley.

In the new trailer released on Friday, July 24, the Oppenheim Group brokers find out via a news alert that Hartley, 43, has filed for divorce from the Days of Our Lives alum, 39. Everything changes immediately — especially when it comes to Christine Quinn’s wedding, which took place in April.

“I really want to be excited for my wedding but obviously, it’s overshadowed by Chrishell’s divorce,” Quinn, 31, says in the new trailer. At the wedding, a group of the women chat about the situation. “Obviously, Justin has his own side right?” one asks, prompting Stause to get up and leave. “I don’t want to do this anymore,” she states.

Later in the trailer, the former Young and the Restless actress adds through tears: “The crazy way in which this went down, people want answers. I want answers.”

In May, a clip revealed even more emotional footage, including Stause packing a suitcase. “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows,” she says in the preview that aired at the end of season 2. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

The This Is Us star, who married Stause in October 2017, filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences in November 2019. The actor claimed the date of separation was July 8. In her response, the real estate agent listed November 22 — the day he filed — as the date of separation.

Stause’s Selling Sunset costar Amanza Smith recently shared with Us Weekly exclusively that her friend is “doing awesome” now amid everything that’s happened.

“She seems happy. She’s so positive,” Smith, 43, said in June. “She sees it for what it is, even though she was blindsided and heartbroken and all that. She was like, ‘If somebody basically could do that to me,’ then that’s not the one who she wants to be with.”

Selling Sunset season 3 premieres on Netflix Friday, August 7.