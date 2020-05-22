Letting the cameras in. Although Chrishell Stause‘s Netflix reality series Selling Sunsets is all about life as a realtor, viewers got a peek of her personal life during the new season — including her surprising divorce from Justin Hartley.

In the final episode of season 2, which dropped on Friday, May 22, a trailer reveals what’s “still to come,” previewing a ton of drama and the news of the divorce, which broke in November 2019.

“Chrishell Stause is dealing with change. Her husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, filed for divorce,” an announcer reads as the entire cast sees the news on their phones and are caught off guard.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Stause, 38, says in the video through tears. When a friend asks, “He just blindsided you?” she continues to cry and nods.

The clip also shows the actress packing a suitcase. “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole worlds knows,” she says. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

The former Young and the Restless star is later shown having a hard time at costar Christine Quinn’s wedding, which took place in April 2020. “I don’t want to be here right now. I don’t want to do this anymore,” she says before appearing to leave.

Stause and Hartley, 43, tied the knot in on October 2017 after four years of dating. The actor filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in November 2019. In his filing, the Hunt star claimed that the date of separation was July 8. However, in her response to his filing, she claimed November 22, the day he filed, was the date of separation.

She also was seeking spousal support from Hartley and asking him to pay her attorney’s fees. In the docs, he revealed he does not believe he owes his estranged wife any money.

“It‘s really hard to hear that, especially someone who is a good friend of mine,” Selling Sunsets‘ Heather Rae Young told Us Weekly exclusively following their split. “Justin and her were a great couple. … It’s sad.”

In December, Stause posted a telling quote via Instagram after taking “wife” out of her bio. “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you,” she wrote, quoting author Nishan Panwar. “But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be.”

Selling Sunsets season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.