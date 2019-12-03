Chrishell-Stause-Cites-Different-Date-of-Separation-Than-Justin-Hartley





This is … confusing. Chrishell Stause responded to her estranged husband Justin Hartley’s divorce filing with a very different date of separation, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

In the paperwork, the 38-year-old soap actress listed November 22 as the pair’s date of separation. The 42-year-old This Is Us star, however, claimed they split on July 8, per his divorce filing.

Us confirmed that the twosome had called it quits after two years of marriage on November 22 — the same day Stause wrote that the twosome split. The Selling Sunset star is also seeking spousal support from Hartley and asking the actor to pay for her attorney’s fees. Hartley, who cited “irreconcilable differences,” meanwhile, does not believe he owes his estranged wife any money, according to the paperwork.

Stause, who has already updated her social media bio to take out the words “wife” and “stepmom” (Hartley shares 15-year-old daughter Isabella with his ex-wife Lindsay), broke her silence on Monday, December 2, with a cryptic quote.

“It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be,” the quote from author Nishan Panwar read.

Hartley and Stause, who dated for four years, wed in October 2017. Earlier this month, the pair appeared to be on good terms, hosting a viewing party together for Hartley’s former costar and Stause’s best friend Melissa Claire Egan.

“SO lucky for these friends, and so lucky for my besties @chrishellhartley & @justinhartley, throwing a screening party for ‘Holiday for Heroes’ tonight. Best friends ever,” Egan wrote alongside a photo with Stause and more gal pals. (Hartley is not pictured in the group snap.)

In the weeks leading up to Hartley’s divorce filing, the former couple also attended an L.A. Kings game, an Ellen DeGeneres Show taping and Hollywood Reporter’s Golden Globe Ambassadors event. While Stause documented all of the aforementioned get-togethers on her social media, Hartley last posted about Stause on July 21.

“Let’s all wish this young gem of a human a very happy birthday!” he wrote nearly two weeks after he claimed the duo split. “To many more years of love and laughs!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @chrishellhartley !!!!!!! !!!!!!!”

Hartley has yet to publicly comment on the split.