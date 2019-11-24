Love lost. Justin Hartley shocked fans when he filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishell Hartley, on Friday, November 22. The This Is Us star listed their date of separation as July 8, but the estranged couple were spending quality time together as recently as last week.

The 42-year-old actor and the 38-year-old Selling Sunset star hosted a viewing party together for Justin’s former costar and Chrishell’s best friend Melissa Claire Egan on November 16.

The Young and the Restless alum, 38, who played Justin’s wife on the soap opera, shared a group photo of the event on Instagram.

“SO lucky for these friends, and so lucky for my besties @chrishellhartley & @justinhartley, throwing a screening party for “Holiday for Heroes” tonight. Best friends ever. If you missed it, it will air again, check it out! @hallmarkmovie,” Egan captioned the pic of Chrishell and her friends laughing and smiling. Justin is not pictured in the group photo.

The Passions alum submitted the divorce filing in Los Angeles on Friday and listed the case as “dissolution without minor children,” according to the Los Angeles Superior Court online docket. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Justin and Chrishell’s breakup surprised not only fans, but also friends and family. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple’s loved ones did not anticipate the separation.

“People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce,” the insider dished. “The couple has always been incredible with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin’s side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out.”

Chrishell previously revealed to Us Weekly that she and Justin were waiting for the right time to expand their family.

“We don’t know [when] yet,” she told Us exclusively in May. “I have a stepdaughter (Justin has a daughter), so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

The pair tied the knot in October 2017 after four years of dating. Justin’s This Is Us costars, including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz, were all in attendance for the festivities.

Justin shares a 15-year-old daughter with his former wife, Lindsay Hartley. The exes were married from 2004 to 2012.