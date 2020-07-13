Spilling secrets! Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn revealed that costar Chrishell Stause attempted to heal the rift in her relationship with Justin Hartley before they split in November 2019.

“We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while,” Quinn, 31, told Page Six on Monday, July 13. “We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them. … I hung out with him many times and he was an absolute doll. … He has been nothing but nice and supportive to us.”

Us Weekly confirmed on November 22 that the This Is Us actor, 43, and Stause, 38, had called it quits after two years of marriage. Paperwork filed at a Los Angeles court at the time cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split. While Hartley claimed the former couple’s date of separation was in July 2019, Stause’s documents listed a November date instead.

Though an insider told Us at the time that the pair “had been having problems with the marriage for a while,” the exes’ split still came as a “big surprise” to their inner circle. Six months after news of her divorce made headlines, Stause revealed that she was doing her best to stay strong.

“Transitions are hard, but I always try to focus on the positive side of things,” she told Us exclusively in May. “Thankfully there is a lot to focus on right now.”

Later that month, fans of the Netflix reality series got a dramatic first look at how the former soap opera star’s divorce would be played out on the upcoming third season, which airs in August.

“It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows,” Stause says tearfully in the teaser. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

Despite the emotional season preview, Quinn admitted that Stause and her ex-husband hoped to keep footage of their personal problems to a minimum.

“I think that was the understanding that they had is that he wanted to be totally private in regards to Selling Sunset, which she respected,” she told Page Six. “So, we’re never going to see him on the show and we’re never going to see her talk about him, and I really don’t think there’s ever any resolve, unfortunately.”

Us has reached out to the former couple for comment.