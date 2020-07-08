Chrishell Stause is keeping her options open after splitting from Justin Hartley last fall — and already has a new man in mind.

The Selling Sunset star, 38, dished on the details of her love life on the Wednesday, July 8, episode of RealiTea With Derek Z and hardly hesitated when asked who her dream date would be. “Oh, that’s an easy one,” Stause teased. “Brad Pitt! And we know he’s single, so there you go. It’s so cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2019 that Hartley, 43, and Stause called it quits after two years of marriage. The former couple, who both appeared on The Young and the Restless, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. While the retired actress listed November 22 as the date of their split, the This Is Us star noted in his paperwork that the two had been separated since July 8.

For his part, Pitt, 56, split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 after tying the knot in France two years earlier. The exes share children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, and have been working to “navigate a path forward for their children” and determine a healthy coparenting relationship since their 2018 custody agreement.

More than six months after her divorce made headlines, Stause is dreading having her emotional breakup played out on the third season of her Netflix reality series.

“Unfortunately, I’m in a position where more has been shared that I would have ever chosen because this was not a choice that I made,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s an embarrassing, humiliating type of thing to go through without cameras and without people judging you, so I just hope people are gentle when they watch. … We’re real people. This was a traumatizing time in my life and it’s going to be hard for me to watch it myself.”

When the final episode of season 2 of Selling Sunset dropped in May with a dramatic teaser for what’s still to come, an insider told Us that “reliving all this back has been triggering” for Stause. Earlier that month, however, the Kentucky native faced the aftermath of her split with a lighter attitude.

“Transitions are hard, but I always try to focus on the positive side of things,” she told Us exclusively. “Thankfully there is a lot to focus on right now.”