Chrishell Stause is in a good place following her split from estranged husband Justin Hartley and other personal woes, according to her Selling Sunset costar Maya Vander.

“She’s great. She’s positive and she was very professional when we filmed. I got to vouch for that because it’s not easy,” Vander exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 7, while promoting the Netflix show’s third season. “It wasn’t easy and I’m sure it’s not easy to deal with, but she kept it very professional and she showed up.”

The real estate expert continued, “If she had to put a big smile on her face when she needed, she did it. I’m hoping time will help and she will be fine and I’m sure she will because she’s strong.”

Stause, 38, dated the 43-year-old This Is Us actor for four years before they wed in Malibu in October 2017. Us confirmed in November 2019 that the estranged pair split after two years of marriage. Hartley filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Stause, who lost her father last April, revealed in February that her mother is dying from lung cancer. Months later, Us broke the news in May that Hartley is in a relationship with actress Sofia Pernas. The former The Young and the Restless costars were spotted kissing earlier that month when Pernas, 30, dropped him off at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute.

Vander, for her part, is admittedly is unsure of Stause’s thoughts on Hartley’s new romance but she can imagine that it’s not “easy” for her. “Every breakup is difficult and not to mention, if you’re in the public eye,” she told Us on Tuesday. “So I don’t know how she feels about it. I’m sure it’s not an easy one to deal with.”

The reality star does hope that Stause will resume dating “with time,” adding: “Time heals, but who knows what she has in mind. I think she’s trying to focus obviously on Selling Sunset and other stuff that’s going on with her acting career and being close to her family and being there for her [sick] mother. That’s probably, I would assume, the most important thing for her right now.”

Next month, Selling Sunset is returning to Netflix with its third season. With this in mind, Vander teased what fans can expect to see.

“Obviously, we have the divorce [drama with Chrishell], we have the wedding [with Christine Quinn]. [Some] happy, happy story [sic] and unfortunately not so happy story [sic],” Israel native explained to Us. “We’re going to talk about, a little bit, the relationship with Jason [Oppenheim] and Mary [Fitzgerald]. We have some favoritism towards Mary for Jason [as well].”

Vander noted that viewers might see her “possibly open my own brokerage in Miami and maybe do something with The O Group.”

Season 3 of Selling Sunset streams on Netflix Friday, August 7.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe