A heartbreaking diagnosis. Chrishell Stause revealed her mother only has months to live amid her battle with lung cancer.

“I just found out today is #worldcancerday eerily on the same day I found out my mom has 1 to 2 months to live from the same lung cancer that took my dad on Easter,” the 38-year-old Selling Sunset star wrote on Tuesday, February 4, via Instagram. “I can’t make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from.”

Stause’s father lost his cancer battle in April 2019.

“We lost you today, but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “I choose to remember you the way you were before it took it’s hold on you. You are at peace now, and ever the Catholic man at heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason. I grew up in an unconventional family and my dad was a drummer-the heartbeat of the music.”

The actress concluded: “Today we lost the heartbeat of our family but I am happy knowing he took his music to heaven. It just got a lot more rock and roll up there. We love you so much.”

Seven months after the loss of her father, Stause’s estranged husband, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce after two years of marriage. While the This Is Us star, 43, cited their date of separation as July 2019 in court documents, Stause listed the same date Hartley filed the paperwork: November 22, 2019.

A source previously told Us Weekly that their split was “a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends,” but also noted that “Justin had been having problems with the marriage for a while.”

The former couple have yet to publicly comment on their breakup, but Hartley did open up to Us about the importance of self-care last month.

“We have hectic lives and everyone’s busy and rushing all over the place and trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing and you have to slow down every once in a while and just kind of realize where you are, appreciate what you’ve done and reflect a little bit and be like, what’s going on here? And make sure you’re OK,” he told Us and other reporters on January 11. “Surround yourself with good people. That’s a good thing to do as well.”