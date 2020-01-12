Justin Hartley Talks About Appreciating Life Amid Chrishell Stause Divorce

This Is Us star Justin Hartley spoke to Us Weekly about self-care and taking time to reflect on his life amid his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

The 42-year-old, who split from his wife of two years in November, opened up about how he looks after himself at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Saturday, January 11.

Hartley admitted he got into self-care “a long time ago” and told Us and other reporters that it’s “good to do.”

“We have hectic lives and everyone’s busy and rushing all over the place and trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing and you have to slow down every once in a while and just kind of realize where you are, appreciate what you’ve done and reflect a little bit and be like, what’s going on here? And make sure you’re OK,” he said. “Surround yourself with good people. That’s a good thing to do as well.”

Hartley filed for divorce just before Thanksgiving, listing their date of separation as July 8, but in her own court papers, Stause, 38, claimed that they had only separated on November 22 — the date her husband filed.

The Selling Sunset star broke her silence over their split on December 2, sharing a quote from author Nishan Panwar that read, “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be.”

An insider told Us Weekly last month that “Justin had been having problems with the marriage for a while.”

But nevertheless, “the divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends.”

The Selling Sunset star is seeking spousal support and asking her estranged husband to cover her attorney fees. Hartley stated in his filing that he doesn’t want to pay either of those costs.

Hartley told Us and other reporters on Saturday that his character, Kevin Pearson, is going to go through his own ups and downs this season.

“He’s in a position where he’s sort of in flux a little bit, right? And he’s trying to sort of find his way again,” he said. “And it’s sort of this repetition that kind of starts happening with his life. And here he is again, in a place where he’s actually healthy. He’s trying to do the right thing. He’s taking care of himself. The self-care thing that we were talking about.”

“He’s being sort of reflective, he’s being very thoughtful. He’s there for other people. He’s doing all the right things and he finds himself in the same position, where it’s like [being] alone in a crowded room,” the Young and the Restless alum continued. “And I think his perspective on that is a little bit different though this time around. I think he can sort of see the light at the end of the tunnel and kind of, and he’s also hopeful. I think he has a goal. He knows what he wants for the first time. … He’s realizing what it is that he wants in life, which is super cool to see for me and to play. It’s amazing.”

Hartley said that for Kevin, that means having a wife and kids.

“Kevin doesn’t really have a dial, right? He’s on or off, it’s a switch more than a dial. He’s finding his dial, but I think what he was saying was it’s time. It’s time to grow up and move on,” the Mistresses alum continued. “And I actually realized that I want a family, I want someone in my life to share life experiences with. To tell stories to that you can say, ‘Hey, do you remember when?’ And that person actually walked through that life with you and remembered it. I think that’s kind of special.”