Sending their love. Tori Spelling, Rose McGowan and more celebrities showed support for Shannen Doherty as she battles terminal cancer.

The 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed she has been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer during a Tuesday, February 4, appearance on Good Morning America.

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’” she told Amy Robach. “And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. After undergoing chemotherapy, she announced she was in remission in February 2017. The Heathers star told Robach that she decided to go public with her cancer recurrence because the news was going to come out in a lawsuit with her insurance company. Doherty is suing State Farm after her California home was damaged in the Woolsey Fire in 2018.

In the court documents, the actress stated that she is “dying” of terminal cancer and is unable to “her remaining years peacefully in her home” because of the stress of the legal battle. (The company responded in a statement to Us Weekly: “We empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recover. We strongly believe we have upheld our commitment to our customer and have paid what we owe on this claim. We are prepared to defend our position in court.”)

After Doherty learned that her cancer returned, her former 90210 costar Luke Perry died after suffering a stroke in March 2019. She subsequently joined the cast of the quasi-revival, BH90210, to pay tribute to her late castmate.

“It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” she told Robach about Perry. “It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. … One of the reasons, along with Luke, that I did 90210 and didn’t really tell anybody [was] because I thought, ‘People can look at that [and see] other people with stage IV can work too.’ Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”

