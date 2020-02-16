Brian Austin Green Says Shannen Doherty Is ‘Strong’ Amid Cancer Battle

Solidarity. Brian Austin Green is offering his support to his friend and BH90210 costar Shannen Doherty amid her battle with stage IV breast cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about Doherty’s tenacity and positive outlook on Saturday, February 15.

“I don’t want to speak about her too much, but it’s a hard situation,” Green said at the Annual Open Hearts Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday. “I mean, you know, cancer is not f–king easy for anyone. And I love Shannen, and we’ve always had a great relationship, and she’s strong. She’ll get through this and get out of this what she’s supposed to get out of this.”

He continued, “Adversity only makes us stronger, if we let it, and it does with her, for sure. She’s a really f–king good person. She’s a really good person, and so she deserves all the well-wishers and all the friendships that she has.”

Earlier this month, Doherty, 48, revealed on Good Morning America that she was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer three years after going into remission. She initially chose to keep the diagnosis to herself while filming BH90210 in 2019, only sharing the news with one castmate: Green.

“Prior to shooting he would always call me and say, ‘Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back,’” she recalled. “He would look at me and be like, ‘We got this, kiddo.’”

Doherty opened up about her cancer battle with her followers and fans on Instagram one week after sharing the news on GMA.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” the Charmed alum wrote on February 11, alongside a photo of herself riding on a horse. “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing.”

She continued, “I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now … please know how much you all help lift me.”

Doherty was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015.