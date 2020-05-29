On to the next one. Justin Hartley was spotted locking lips actress Sofia Pernas — amid his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

The This Is Us star, 43, was caught kissing Pernas, 30, on Friday, May 29, in photos published by TMZ. The couple shared a sweet moment as Pernas left her new man at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute. She returned to pick him up hours later, carefully transporting him to her car after his visit. A source later confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair are dating.

Years before Us confirmed their romance, Pernas and Hartley worked with one another on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2015 to 2016. The Moroccan-American actress left the series shortly before Stause, 38, made her big debut on the same show.

Us confirmed in November 2019 that Hartley and the Selling Sunset star had called it quits two years after tying the knot. The Illinois native cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split, according to paperwork submitted to a Los Angeles court, and listed their date of separation as July 8. Stause, however, submitted her return filing with the date of separation as November 22, the date he filed.

One month after news broke of her split, the realtor made some major changes to her social media presence, removing the words “wife” and “stepmom” from her profiles. Hartley shares 15-year-old daughter Isabella with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley, who he split from three years before proposing to Stause.

Fans of the Mistresses actor were shocked by the former couple’s breakup — and so were their close friends. An insider told Us in December that “the divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell,” even though “Justin had been having problems with the marriage for a while.”

Before the second season of her Netflix series debuted earlier this month, the Kentucky native admitted that she still “truly” loves her estranged husband and that it would be hard to watch her split play out on the show.

“It’s obviously not something that I am looking forward to but it does follow our real life,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that — the good and the bad.”

Scroll down to learn more about Justin’s new flame!