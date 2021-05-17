This is love! Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are married.

The This Is Us actor, 44, and Jane the Virgin alum, 31, wed in a secret ceremony that took place recently, People and E! News reported on Monday, May 17.

The couple first sparked marriage rumors on May 2 when they were spotted wearing wedding bands on their left hands while hanging out at the beach in Malibu.

Two weeks later, they walked the red carpet together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, and wore matching rings on their left hands. The outing was the first time the duo made a public appearance as a couple.

The pair, who met on the set of The Young and the Restless, started dating in May 2020, Us Weekly confirmed. They were first seen in public together that same month when Pernas was photographed kissing Hartley as she dropped him off at a doctor’s appointment in Southern California.

Though the couple didn’t begin dating until last year, they started working together on the long-running soap opera in 2015. Hartley played a character named Adam Newman, and Pernas joined the cast as Marisa Sierras, the girlfriend of Adam’s nephew. They starred together on the show for nearly one year.

After their time on Y&R was over, the pair stayed friendly, with Pernas often commenting on Hartley’s Instagram posts. She was also friendly with Chrishell Stause, his wife at the time, who appeared on Y&R while Pernas and Hartley were part of the cast.

Once the pair started dating, their relationship progressed quickly but quietly, with Pernas getting close enough to Hartley’s 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, to leave several comments on her Instagram account in July 2020.

Five months later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet selfie shared on New Year’s Eve. “Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours,” the Blood & Treasure star wrote.

The duo have since kept their romance relatively private, but in January, Pernas wished Hartley a happy birthday via Instagram. “Celebrating this man with my fav screen grab,” she wrote. “That smile!!! Lights up my sky.”

Stause, 39, and Hartley split in November 2019 after two years of marriage. Though Hartley did not comment publicly on the breakup, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared her side of the story during several episodes of her Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.

From 2004 to 2012, the This Is Us star was married to Lindsey Korman, with whom he shares Isabella.