His best girls! Justin Hartley shared a selfie with his girlfriend, Sofia Pernas, and his daughter, Isabella, 16, on Sunday, February 14.

“#happyvalentinesday,” the This Is Us star, 44, captioned the Instagram Story upload. He tagged his former Young and the Restless costar, 31, and his teenager, as well as their dog, Paisley.

In February 2019, Hartley gushed over his “OG Valentine” via Instagram, posting a slideshow of pics with his daughter. “Sending everyone a little extra love today,” he captioned the slideshow.

The Illinois native welcomed Isabella in 2004 with his ex-wife, Lindsay Korman, eight years ahead of their split. While the former soap star went on to wed Chrishell Stause in October 2017, he and the Selling Sunset star, 39, called it quits after two years of marriage. The former couple finalized their divorce last month.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2020 that Hartley was dating Pernas after they reconnected in the spring. The pair previously dated onscreen as Adam Newman and Marisa Sieras from 2014 to 2016.

The Emmy nominee has cautioned his daughter about listening to rumors surrounding his love life, he said during an October 2020 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but it’s just, I would just caution people,” Hartley explained at the time. “I caution my daughter on this all the time. I said, ‘You can’t — you really can’t just believe something because you read it.’ … I’ve sort of always had this view that I will live a public [life], but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

As for Stause, the Kentucky native has moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe after competing on season 29 of the ABC show. “Keo and Chrishell are very into each other and can’t keep their hands off of each other,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2020 after the pair vacationed in Mexico with Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo.

The insider added at the time: “Both couples were super lovey-dovey. They chartered a private yacht at one point, and they were seen making out the majority of the time.”

The real estate agent posed with her Valentine and her dog on Sunday, captioning the Instagram shot with a heart-eye emoji.