Justin Hartley isn’t losing sleep over his divorce from Chrishell Stause. While the Selling Sunset star is feuding with her costar over claims about their split, the actor revealed he is content in his personal life.

“I’m a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind,” Hartley, 43, told Entertainment Tonight. “I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I’ve got this wonderful daughter, and I’ve got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual.”

The This Is Us star, who shares daughter Isabella with ex-wife Lindsay Korman, added that he’s taken advantage of the time off during the coronavirus pandemic to reflect on his life.

“From the time I remember, my parents will tell you that, when I was a kid, I was always reflecting on my personal life and trying to be better, and that’s an attribute probably to my parents,” he said. ”You’re always trying to better yourself and hopefully my daughter has the same thing. COVID and the quarantine has given us all a little more time to sit there and really analyze, but not overanalyze.”

Us confirmed in November 2019 that Hartley filed for divorce from Stause, 38, after less than three years of marriage. While he cited their date of separation as July 8, 2019, she claimed they didn’t split until November 22, the same date the NBC star filed the divorce petition. Us exclusively revealed in May that Hartley moved on with his former The Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

Hartley and Stause made headlines earlier this month after her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn claimed that the former couple were “in therapy” and “were having communication problems for a while” before their split.

“[Christine] knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so,” the real estate agent tweeted on July 13. “Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part. … She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had.”

After Quinn replied that she didn’t “say anything bad,” Stause took to Instagram to clarify her clapback.

“I was never making a statement about whether we were or weren’t. Therapy is a healthy thing & not something to be ashamed of,” she wrote on Wednesday, adding that Quinn was “purely guessing” about her marital woes.

Fans will see Stause, who recently filed court documents to have her maiden name restored, struggle with her divorce on season 3 of Selling Sunset, which is set to start streaming on Netflix in August.