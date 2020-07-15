Back to her roots. Chrishell Stause requested to have her maiden name restored amid her divorce from Justin Hartley, Us Weekly confirms.

The Selling Sunset star, 38, notes in court documents filed in Los Angeles on Monday, July 13, and obtained by Us that she “changed her name from ‘Terrina Chrishell Stause’ to ‘Terrina Chrishell Hartley’” when she married the This Is Us actor, 43, in October 2017. The paperwork states that the estranged couple “participated in a Voluntary Settlement Conference” on Monday “in an effort to resolve the issues in the [divorce] case fully and settle all of their claims, future and present.” During the meeting, they agreed that Stause’s “name shall immediately be restored,” according to the filing, which both parties signed.

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause on November 22, 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. He listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, while the actress claimed they parted ways on November 22, the same date that Hartley submitted his paperwork to end their marriage.

A source told Us exclusively at the time that the Young and the Restless alum, who was previously wed to his Passions costar Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012, “had been having problems with the marriage for a while.” However, the insider noted that the divorce news was still “a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends.”

Stause broke down in tears over her split from Hartley in the season 3 trailer for her Netflix series. In the teaser, which was released in May, she nodded when a friend asked whether she was “blindsided” and went on to say, “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

The real estate agent made headlines again on Monday when her costar Christine Quinn claimed in an interview with Page Six that Stause and Hartley had been “in therapy” and “were having communication problems for a while.” In response, Stause tweeted, “She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part. … She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had.” Quinn, 31, later tweeted that she “didn’t say anything bad at all.”

The Smallville alum, for his part, moved on with his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas in May.