It turns out Chrishell Stause found love on the set of Dancing With the Stars after all! The Selling Sunset star and professional dancer Keo Motsepe went public with their romance on Wednesday, December 2.

The 31-year-old South African dancer posted a series of photos kissing Stause, 39, on the cheek via Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening. The reality TV personality reposted one of the snaps on her own profile. Motsepe also shared a video calling Stause “baby.”

He captioned the clip, “I will always make you smile @Chrishell.Stause.”

Motsepe joined the cast of DWTS during season 11 in 2014. While he competed with actress Anne Heche during season 29, Stause hit the ballroom with pro Gleb Savchenko. Days after the former soap star was eliminated from the competition in November, news broke that Savchenko split from wife Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage, prompting speculation that something happened between Stause and the dancer.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova said at the time. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong.”

Savchenko, who shares daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Samodanova, denied the rumors in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split,” he said on November 7. “Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Stause has also fired back at the affair speculation.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not. So, we’re just friends,” she said on E!’s Daily Pop on November 24. “I get it. I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

This isn’t the first time Stause’s love life has made headlines in 2020. The real estate agent detailed her split from Justin Hartley on season 3 of Selling Sunset, which started streaming on Netflix in August. The This Is Us star filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019 after less than three years of marriage. While Hartley claimed in divorce documents that the twosome called it quits in July 2019, Stause listed their date of separation as November 22, 2019, the same day he filed. Hartley has subsequently moved on with Sofia Pernas.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course, that’s going to sting,” Stause said in October of her ex moving on with his former costar. “[But] it’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen.”

Scroll through to see how the cast of DWTS — including Savchenko — feels about the new couple: