Time for the mirrorball! The four remaining pairs danced for the title of Dancing With the Stars season 29 winner on the Monday, November 23, finale.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and Nelly and Daniella Karagach both performed two dances on Monday night. First, they performed a repeat of a routine done in a previous week. Then, they took on the freestyle.

In addition to the routines, Nelly will hit the stage a third time to perform a medley of his greatest hits including “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit” and “Hot in Herre.” While he raps, Daniella, 28, will dance with her husband, pro Pasha Pashkov.

First up was Kaitlyn and Artem, redoing their “Toxic” routine, which — once again — impressed the judges. “You challenged yourself. I know I pushed you but it’s really you who pushed yourself,” Carrie Ann Inaba said after the opening routine. “This is now one of my top three favorite dances of all time.” She felt the same way about the pair’s freestyle, which incorporated many different styles of dance.

When Nelly performed his first number, Bruno Tonioli noted that there are still technical issues — but not everyone was upset about that. “You remind us that dance is so much more than just technique … Dance is about the joy of life,” Carrie Ann said. After their freestyle dance, Derek Hough said that it was “like a Grammy performance.”

The Catfish host impressed the judges as well by changing up his past paso doble routine — and making it even better. Carrie Ann said it was “perfection the first time” and “once again perfection,” while Bruno said it was more intense than before. Nev crushed it with his freestyle as well, dancing in the rain just like Gene Kelly. Afterward, Jenna said that she had briefly lost her love for dance but Nev brought it back.

The last pair to dance was Justina and Sasha, who brought their massive energy to the dance floor. It was their freestyle that really wowed the judges. “I couldn’t think of a better freestyle to close out this season,” Derek said, while Carrie Ann noted that it was the perfect way to celebrate her culture.

