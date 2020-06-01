‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

In June 2005, ABC launched the U.S. version of the U.K. series Strictly Come Dancing. Tom Bergeron served as the host of Dancing With the Stars, with Lisa Canning as his cohost in season 1. Samantha Harris replaced Canning in season 2 for eight seasons. In season 10, Brooke Burke (who won season 7) took over as cohost until season 18, when Erin Andrews (who competed in season 10) took over.

Since then, Andrews, 42, and Bergeron, 65, have hosted alongside each other.

Each season, a celebrity is partnered with a professional dancer. In season 12, the ABC reality series introduced the troupe, consisting of professional dancers who danced between numbers but were not paired with celebs.

Peta Murgatroyd, Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater all began as members of the troupe before joining the main cast of pros.

Additionally, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman have served as judges since the series’ debut, with pro dancer Julianne Hough briefly joining the table for seasons 19-21, then again for seasons 23 and 24. Many former contestants or members of the dance community have also joined as a guest host for an episode through the years, including Paula Abdul, Nick Carter, Cher, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Jessie J, Rashad Jennings, Baz Luhrmann, Ricky Martin, Idina Menzel, Abby Lee Miller, Mandy Moore and Olivia Newton-John.

The hit show launched a spinoff in 2018, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon judged the competition and the cast was made up of celebrity kids, including Tripp Palin, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Mackenzie Ziegler. The show was canceled after one season.

Scroll through the gallery below to see every star who has won the reality show and where they are today.