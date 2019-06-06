Love at first sight! It did not take long for Jordan Fisher to realize that his new fiancée, Ellie Woods, was The One.

“We’ve been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating, and then it didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person,” the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors cohost, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at the FYC event for Fox’s Rent: Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 2.

“Ellie’s amazing,” Fisher continued. “We grew up in a theater conservatory together, so she knows and respects and loves art and loves what I do and has been part of my career and my journey since the beginning.”

The actor-singer and the University of Alabama student got engaged on May 20, but the couple waited nine days to share the news with their Instagram followers.

“She’s a perfect partner for me,” he told Us on Sunday. “We’re in each other’s corner and we’re here for each other in very different fields. It’s so awesome. She’s wonderful.”

As for the romantic outdoor proposal, which the future bride and groom documented in an Instagram video, Fisher said it “went exactly the way that I wanted it to.”

“I fell in love with her in Sandestin, Florida, in Panhandle,” he told Us. “So, she grew up going there for every vacation — her family has a little vacation spot down there — and so that was our first getaway. That was our first vacation together, right when we started dating, and that’s when I knew then, ‘I’m going to propose to her here. This is the woman I want to be with, and I’m going to propose to her here.’”

Two and a half years later, the DWTS season 25 winner did just that. “I like it so I gotta put a ring on it!” he joked.

Because Woods, 20, doesn’t graduate until later this summer, she and Fisher only see each other every three weeks or so.

“We’d consider it a long-distance relationship but, I mean, that’s the foundation of it and we understand that it’s going to be a lot of that for the rest of our lives and we’ll figure it out, like, where kids are concerned and family,” he explained to Us. “You just cross every bridge as you get to it.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

