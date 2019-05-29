A happy ending! Dancing With the Stars’ Jordan Fisher is engaged to his longtime love, Ellie Woods.

“5/20/19 – I asked my best friend a question…and she said yes,” Fisher, 25, announced on Instagram on Wednesday, May 29, alongside a video of his proposal. “I love you so much, Ellie Woods. Can’t wait to make you my wife MY WIFE.”

Woods, 20, shared the same video on her account, writing, “5/20/19 I said yes to the love of my life! Can’t wait to be your wife, Jordan William Fisher. Let’s get married!”

The actor-singer proposed to the University of Alabama student in the backyard of her parents’ house in Birmingham, Alabama, where the couple met as children, became best friends and eventually started dating.

“My girlfriend and I grew up together in Birmingham,” Fisher told Us Weekly in November 2017. “We never disconnected. One day we were both kind of like, ‘Oh, hey. Maybe we try this?’ And we did and it worked.”

Fisher and pro dance partner Lindsay Arnold won season 25 of DWTS in November 2017. He went on to become a cohost of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors alongside Frankie Muniz.

“That’s also a really great thing about our friendship and partnership is that it’s hard to find couples you get along with,” the Grease: Live star told Us about how he and Woods bonded with Arnold, 25, and her husband, Samuel Cusick, during his time competing on the ABC series. “Usually the guy likes the guy or the girl likes the girl. It’s rare when all four people like each other. We do our own thing. Ellie and Sam get along. I adore Sam. And Ellie and Lindsay get along. It’s nice to have that friendship as well.”

Throughout Fisher’s DWTS journey, Woods supported him from 2,000 miles away while studying clinical nutrition at college. She is set to graduate this summer.

“She’s buried in books at the moment,” the Hamilton alum told Us and other reporters at the season 25 finale in 2017. “Being able to have somebody that you love and that loves you and can accept all of the things you have to give them after a long, hard day of rehearsal, it’s unbelievable.”

