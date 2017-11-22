This Thanksgiving, Jordan Fisher’s family will have turkey, mashed potatoes and, uh, a Mirrorball Trophy on their dining room table. “Oh yeah, that’s happening,” the season 25 winner of Dancing With the Stars told Us Weekly and other reporters in Los Angeles after the finale on Tuesday, November 21.

“Yep, that’s me too,” Fisher’s pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, chimed in. “Then we’ll have to find a new permanent home for mine. I’m not quite sure yet. For a while, it’s going to be on the tour bus.”

Jokes aside, the “Mess” singer and the choreographer, both 23, were nearly speechless after they found out they won the ABC dance competition. “I can’t, honestly, put it into words,” she said. “This feels beyond anything I’ve ever imagined. I’ve come close [to winning] and to finally take it with Jordan means more than I can ever say. … The Mirrorball is amazing. This is so freaking cool. The coolest part is having what we got to establish: a bond, a trust and a love for each other that exceeds so much in life. That’s the thing I’m taking away from this.”

Leading up the finale, Fisher was a bit nervous. “[Monday] was a day that we both just realized that we had to leave it all on the floor, and that was going to be one of the moments that really counted and we did that,” he told Us. “[Tuesday] was kind of about just figuring out how to be as zen and as calm as possible and realize that it’s out of our hands.”

Now, the partners are looking forward to continuing their journey on DWTS’ Light Up the Night tour. “The best part about this ending of our season is that it’s not over. We still get to dance together for 11 weeks,” Arnold said. “We’re on the road and now we’re dancing for fun. We’re not getting judged, we’re not getting scored. We’re just dancing, and it feels so good to do that.”

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas finished in second place, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson came in third.

