Season 25 has come and gone, Dancing With the Stars fans! The winner was revealed after the last three teams performed one last time on the Tuesday, November 21, finale. Each couple performed two numbers: the first was a repeat of their favorite dance of the season; the other was part of a “24-Hour Fusion Challenge,” in which they had to combine two contrasting dance styles and come up with the dance in less than 24 hours.

Per usual, the finale also included many celebrity appearances. Not only did the entire cast of season 25 perform, but Nick Lachey sang a brand new song, “Someone to Dance With,” a track inspired by his time on the show.

Kelsea Ballerini performed “Legends,” Lindsey Stirling and Becky G performed “Christmas C’Mon” and Jordan Fisher sang a holiday medley with Debbie Gibson to “Sleigh Ride”/”What Christmas Means to Me.”

Lindsey Sterling and Mark Ballas kicked off the night in their pajamas for the jive to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” impressing all three judges for once again. They scored a 30.

For their final number, they had to fuse a cha-cha and tango for an energy-filled dance. Len Goodman called her “amazing,” saying that she doesn’t need her violin to be a great performer. Once again, they scored all 10s.

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson recreated their sexy Argentine tango to “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean for their first dance. Len called it “fantastic,” so it wasn’t surprising that they received 10s across the board.

For their final dance, they had to fuse a foxtrot and tango. Before taking the ballroom floor, Frankie admitted that even if they don’t win, he’d still consider this the most amazing experience of his life! Carrie Ann Inaba said he was “an OG” and looked so elegant — she even booed Len when he said there was a little confusion. They scored a 28.

For their first dance, Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold recreated their Latin Week samba from week two. This time, instead of three 8s, they earned three 10s!

Before their final dance, Jordan got extremely emotional, admitting he felt like a better person for knowing Lindsay. During their salsa and paso doblé fusion, he couldn’t stop smiling. Carrie Ann pointed out that Lindsay has also grown as a pro, which is a testament to him. He teared up again when Len said, “I think you are the most complete male celebrity ever on Dancing With the Stars.” Bruno Tonioli agreed. It wasn’t surprising that they scored three 10s.

Frankie and Witney were announced as the third place … and Jordan and Lindsay won the mirrorball!

Tell Us: are you happy with the winners?

