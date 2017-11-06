When Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold aren’t slaying their routines on Dancing With the Stars every week, they are spending time with their significant others, both of whom aren’t in the industry.

“My girlfriend and I grew up together in Birmingham,” Fisher, 23, tells Us of his longtime friendship with girlfriend Ellie Woods. “We never disconnected. One day we were both kind of like, ‘Oh hey. Maybe we try this?’ And we did and it worked. She’s actually studying clinical dietetics at the University of Alabama.”

Soaking up some sun with my honey A post shared by Ellie Woods (@elliewoods401) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Because of that, they are doing the long-distance thing for now. “We go back and forth, both of us. Every three weeks, one of us is on a plane to go see each other,” he says.

Meanwhile, Arnold finds herself heading back to her home state where she and her hubby of two years, Sam Cusick, primarily live. “My and my husband live mostly in Utah,” she tells Us. “So when we’re not on the show, we’re back home with family. That’s home base.”

Cusick was her high school sweetheart, so they’ve know each other way before she was a frontrunner on the ABC reality competition series. “Oh my gosh, I don’t know how I could be with anybody else,” the pro gushes to Us.

At Wild Bill's Western Wear last week in Dallas with my cowboy 😉 @samcusick A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Apr 23, 2016 at 11:09am PDT

Fisher echoes her sentiment: “Dating is hard in general, especially in places like L.A. and New York. To be able to be with somebody that knows you for you and loves you for you…”

“And knows, the real you, for a long time, knows your life…” Arnold chimes in, with Fisher adding, “Can hold you accountable, you guys can have memories that go back together. It’s a real blessing.”

It was that grounded mentality that helped the dancing partners connect this season. “That’s also a really great thing about our friendship and partnership is that it’s hard to find couples you get along with,” the Grease: Live actor says. “Usually the guy likes the guy or the girl likes the girl. It’s rare when all four people like each other. We do our own thing. Ellie and Sam get along. I adore Sam. And Ellie and Lindsay get along. It’s nice to have that friendship as well.”

As for date nights, Arnold tells Us, “I think the best is just chilling, and just hanging out and talking. I think we have pretty crazy lives. So when you have time with the people you love, you just want to be with them. You don’t really care what you’re doing. Sit around, hang out, talk, cuddle.”

“Your house, your dog, your person,” Fisher adds, with Arnold in agreeance, “Exactly, that’s it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m.

