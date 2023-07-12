Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, are preparing to add another baby to their family.

Johnson, 31, announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday, July 12. “Swipe for a surprise,” she wrote, debuting her baby bump during her family’s vacation to Greece.

Johnson and East, also 31, shared additional details about her pregnancy on the Wednesday episode of their “Couple Things” podcast.

“We definitely waited a lot longer to tell you guys and, I’m not gonna lie, it’s a little bittersweet,” she said. “I’ve kind of loved having it to be ours. … This has been so fun to have between us.”

Johnson and East even joked that there were only “so many” more ways they could keep hiding her growing bump now that she’s “halfway” into her pregnancy.

“I did kind of say this would be the last go-around,” she told her husband. “Because you give me very large babies that take a large toll on my body. If we are wanting more children after this, I’m so down, but I’m down for, like, adopting and going down different routes.”

The couple first became parents in November 2019, welcoming daughter Drew after suffering a previous miscarriage. Son Jett followed in July 2021. Ahead of his birth, Johnson and East were already hopeful about adding another little one to their brood.

“We’re over halfway through [this pregnancy with our second child], and I could see myself doing it again,” Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021.

East chimed in at the time: “I think it depends on [the sex] of this one. We shall see. But given how things are going with Drew, and how much fun it is, I would love to have more. I’m in the phase right now.”

Johnson and East — who are not planning to find out the sex of baby No. 3 ahead of time— are eagerly looking forward to meeting their new arrival.

“I don’t know what three [children] will be like, it either goes one of two ways. People say it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal, you already have two.’ Or people are like, ‘Three kids broke me,’” East quipped on Wednesday. “So, we’ll let you know how that goes for us, but I’m super open to having more kids … but I’m not the one who gets pregnant and I’m gonna respect [your decision].”

Johnson further noted that she planned to have another C-section. “[It’s] taken a very large toll and I think in preserving my body as a mom, being able to run around after my kids and stay healthy, I think even my OB would be [saying], ‘Three is a good number,” she said.