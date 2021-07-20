Gold medal mom! Shawn Johnson East announced on Tuesday, July 20, that she had given birth to her and Andrew East’s second child, a baby boy.

“Andrew and I are so excited to announce the arrival of our little man,” the Olympian, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly. “He is happy and healthy, and we are so obsessed with him!”

The couple broke the news in an Instagram Story post on their Teddy and Bear Kids Instagram page, writing, “We’re so excited to announce a new friend is here. Mom and baby are doing well.”

Shawn announced in January that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. “Here we go again. #babyeast,” the Winning Balance author wrote via Instagram.

The professional football player, also 29, shared a video of himself kissing his wife’s stomach, saying, “We’re pregnant.”

Two months later, the couple exclusively told Us Weekly that they were already considering expanding their family after their son’s arrival. “We’re over halfway through [this pregnancy], and I could see myself doing it again,” the Iowa native explained in March.

Her husband sees himself possibly having “20 kids,” he jokingly chimed in. “I think it depends on [the sex] of this one. We shall see. But given how things are going with [our 20-month-old daughter], Drew, and how much fun it is, I would love to have more. I’m in the phase right now.”

While they awaited their upcoming arrival, the athletes tried explaining Shawn’s pregnancy to Drew — who had “no idea” she was about to become a big sister. “We try to say, ‘There’s a baby in my belly,’” the Dancing With the Stars alum said at the time.

Shawn welcomed Drew in November 2019 and experienced a vastly different pregnancy the second time around. “It’s weird,” the then-pregnant star told Us. “I don’t know if that’s just because life is so different [as a mom] that you’re eating different things, running around a hundred times faster than before.”

The gymnast was “exhausted” and cravings carbs. “I want sugar,” she said. “I want bread, pasta, pancakes, everything. I think just because this time, [I’m] so exhausted.”

Shawn, who wed Andrew in April 2016 in Tennessee, popped early, she went on to tell Us. “The amount of people who are like, ‘Are you sure you guys aren’t having twins?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not sure that’s actually a good thing to say. But yes, I feel eight months pregnant, but I am not,’” she said.

The pair continued documenting Shawn’s pregnancy, from their March beach babymoon to their June maternity shoot.