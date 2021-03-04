Beach babymoon! Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East began their oceanside vacation on Wednesday, March 3.

“If we’re MIA it’s because of our babymoon,” the Olympian gymnast, 29, captioned an Instagram Story video of her husband, also 29, doing pushups while she soaked up some sun in a black bathing suit.

The Winning Balance author went on to pan over their view of the shore, writing, “Bliss.”

She and the professional football player announced in January that their daughter, Drew, 16 months, is going to be a big sister. “Here we go again. #babyeast,” Shawn wrote via Instagram at the time.

In their YouTube reveal, the long snapper spoke about contracting the coronavirus amid his wife’s pregnancy. “We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends [about the baby], then I ended up having to friggin’ self-isolate for 10 days,” he explained.

The Indiana native exclusively told Us Weekly later that same month that quarantining away from his toddler was the “worst” part of battling COVID-19, saying, “It was very challenging not being able to get to be a father. Whenever Drew saw me from across the house, she would get excited and run towards me and I would have to turn my back on her, which was awful.”

One of the athlete’s “major concerns” was giving COVID to Shawn or their baby girl. “We wanted to be really careful since it was in the first few weeks of the pregnancy,” he explained.

The following week, Shawn tested positive. “Not going to lie … I’m nervous knowing I’m positive,” the Iowa native wrote via Instagram. “It’s been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with [my 14-month-old daughter], Drew, and now this. My body is exhausted. So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but that’s pregnancy haha. Not looking for any kind of pitty [sic] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who has since recovered, became a mom in November 2019 when daughter Drew was born. Five months prior to the little one’s arrival, she and Andrew babymooned in Portugal.

“Feet ache and bellies are full,” Shawn gushed via Instagram in June 2019, posting pics of their beach visits, garden walks and more.

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s second babymoon.