Back-to-back babies! Shawn Johnson East is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Andrew East, one year after their daughter Drew’s birth.

“Here we go again! #babyeast,” the Olympian, 28, captioned her Friday, January 15, Instagram post.

The gymnast cradled her baby bump in a black dress in the social media upload. She went on to share pics of her 14-month-old holding tiny tennis shoes.

Andrew, 29, shared an Instagram video of himself kissing his wife’s stomach.

Shawn and the Indiana native, 29, documented their pregnancy journey in a YouTube video released that same day. “We’re pregnant,” the pair said while holding up mini socks.

The couple welcomed Drew in November 2019 following a miscarriage two years prior. Last month, the Iowa native exclusively told Us Weekly that she and the professional football player were ready to expand their family.

“I feel like it was around the one-year mark, which was a month ago, that we finally were, like, OK, we feel like ourselves again,” the Winning Balance author told Us in December 2020. “We’re ready to kind of go down that route. Yes, we’ve talked about it. We would love a baby anytime.”

The athletes, who wed in April 2016 in Tennessee, previously weren’t on the same page about baby No. 2. “If it were up to my husband, yes, we would already be pregnant,” the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Us in May 2020. “He’s ready for No. 2 already. I just want some time to drink wine and eat sushi, enjoy our daughter and then it’d be time.”

Shawn noted that she would “maybe” consider giving Drew a sibling after quarantining came to an end amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She was fully focused on her toddler at the time, telling Us, “Drew has a personality and there’s just more interest from her. … She’s getting ready to crawl, so she can’t crawl yet. But she can somehow move herself from point a to point B, and I don’t understand it. She’s very stingy when it comes to her laughs, but we have gotten some … belly laughs out of her, which is the best sound in the entire world.”

Keep scrolling to see Shawn and Andrew’s adorable announcement photos with their little one.