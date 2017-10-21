Shawn Johnson revealed that she and husband Andrew East suffered a miscarriage shortly after finding out she was pregnant in an emotional YouTube video.

The 2008 Olympic gold medalist, 25, says at the beginning of the clip on Saturday, October 21, that the video is sensitive and not the “happiest video” but “we feel like a lot of people go through this, so we want to share it.”

It starts off with Johnson showing off two pregnancy tests that reveal she is pregnant. In the video she cries tears of happiness, clutching the pregnancy tests saying, “We’re going to have a baby!” She admits she took several pregnancy tests while exploring the thought of having a child and confessed that the pregnancy was a surprise: “By the way, we’re not trying to have a kid right now. Can it still happen? Yeah. Were we planning on it happening? No.”

East later confesses in his own testimony that he has an inkling that his wife might be pregnant, telling his future unborn child, “If you are on the way, I love you. I have no idea who you are, what you are, or what you’ll be like, but I’m pumped to meet you.”

The video later shows the Dancing With the Stars alum officially announcing her pregnancy to East by giving him a pair of Converse baby sneakers before the two lovebirds happily embrace.

Shortly afterwards, the couple are seen in a doctor’s office, nervously anticipating news after Johnson experienced bleeding. The doctor confirms the former Apprentice star was miscarrying, emphasizing that the miscarriage is not her fault.

“So, it’s been a roller coaster of a few days. We just got back from the doctor and I’m no longer pregnant. Somehow, I lost the pregnancy already. It sucks. It’s definitely no fun, guys … and having a doctor confirm that we miscarried doesn’t feel good,” Johnson tells the camera once when they get back home. “I’ve cried enough today, I don’t need to cry anymore.”

While holding up the baby Converse sneakers, Johnson remains positive and assures viewers, “We’ll use them again, of course.”

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” Johnson captioned the video. “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.”

