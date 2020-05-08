Mixed feelings! Shawn Johnson East isn’t ready for a second child just yet, but her husband, Andrew East, is ready to add another baby to their brood.

“If it were up to my husband, yes, we would already be pregnant,” the Olympian, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 6, while promoting Enfamil’s formula. “He’s ready for No. 2 already. I just want some time to drink wine and eat sushi, enjoy our daughter, [Drew], and then it’d be time.”

The Winning Balance author went on to say that “maybe” they can talk about giving their 6-month-old daughter a sibling after quarantine ends.

For now, the couple are loving life with their little one. Drew has “become a human being,” the gymnast said, explaining to Us, “She has a personality and there’s just more interest from her.”

As for her milestones, Drew is starting to eat some solid foods, including sweet potatoes and avocado, and is holding her own bottle. “She’s getting ready to crawl, so she can’t crawl yet,” Shawn went on to tell Us. “But she can somehow move herself from point a to point B, and I don’t understand it.”

The Iowa native added, “She’s very stingy when it comes to her laughs, but we have gotten some … belly laughs out of her, which is the best sound in the entire world.”

For Shawn’s first Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, she thinks “it’s a really special time to just be able to hang out” with Drew. “It’ll be great,” she gushed.

As for Father’s Day next month, the Dancing With the Stars season 8 winner told Us, “I haven’t started planning yet, but I love grand gestures so I’ll think of something fun.”

Shawn loves her daughter’s relationship with her dad, also 28. “When we switched to [Enfamil] formula, it was awesome because he had this bonding experience he would never have had otherwise,” she gushed to Us. “And I would go into a room and pump because we would do 50/50 milk and formula, and he would go into the nursery and rock her and feed her. Seeing my husband and her interact and her just look[ing] at him [while] he feeds her is the most beautiful bond.”

The athlete went on to tell Us more about her experience switching to formula, explaining, “My night’s filled with tears [at the time]. I remember talking to so many people, and they were like, ‘You are doing the best thing for your child.’ Andrew [was] doing research and learning about DHA and lactoferrin and all of these amazing things that you could still get. … Enfamil’s community, Family Beginnings, [has] made me feel I’m still a good mom, which has been awesome.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi