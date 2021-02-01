Two weeks after Andrew East revealed his positive COVID-19 test, pregnant Shawn Johnson East announced that she is now battling the virus.

“Got my results back today and they came back positive for COVID,” the Olympic gymnast, 29, wrote on her Sunday, January 30, Instagram Story. “Not going to lie … I’m nervous knowing I’m positive. It’s been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with [my 14-month-old daughter], Drew, and now this. My body is exhausted.”

The Winning Balance author went on to share her symptoms, writing, “So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but that’s pregnancy haha. Not looking for any kind of pitty [sic] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands.”

The athlete is worried about getting her family sick, she added. “[We] had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling COVID so it’s a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household,” the Iowa native wrote, noting that she has suffered from asthma her entire life. “This scares me a little extra.”

Shawn announced last month that she and Andrew, also 29, are expecting baby No. 2. In their January YouTube reveal, the professional football player shared his diagnosis.

“We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends [about the baby], then I ended up having to friggin’ self-isolate for 10 days,” the Indiana native explained at the time.

The long snapper went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly that besides “physical discomfort,” the worst part of battling COVID was “not being able to hold Drew.” Andrew added, “I self-isolated in our home and it was very challenging not being able to get to be a father. Whenever Drew saw me from across the house, she would get excited and run towards me and I would have to turn my back on her, which was awful.”

Passing the virus onto Shawn was a “major concern” of Andrew’s. “We wanted to be really careful since it was in the first few weeks of the pregnancy and so I self-isolated for 10 days,” he told Us. “As soon as I got the illness, I really started to think of all the ‘what if’s’ and so we did everything we could to prevent anyone else from getting it.”