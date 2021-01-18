Shawn Johnson East’s sweetie! The gymnast has been showing her baby bump since announcing that she and Andrew East are expecting their second child.

“Here we go again,” the Olympian, 28, captioned her January 15 reveal. “Two under 2. We are going to need ALL of the tips we can get haha.”

The Iowa native showed her budding belly in a black dress in the social media upload while posing with the professional football player, 29, and their daughter, Drew.

“My little ones are 16 months apart and so far it’s GREAT,” Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez commented on the post, while Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr, wrote, “Call me anytime.”

As for the Indiana native, he posted a video of himself kissing his wife’s stomach before pressing his ear against it as Ciara’s “Level Up” played.

Shortly after Shawn found out that she’s expecting, her husband tested positive for the coronavirus. “We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends [about the baby], then I ended up having to friggin’ self-isolate for 10 days,” Andrew said in a YouTube video at the time.

The Winning Balance author reflected on the “confusing” experience, saying, “We were scared to begin with that you had COVID. We weren’t sure if Drew had it, we weren’t sure if I had it. So I was calling her pediatrician, I was calling my [doctor]. … I was like, ‘What do we do? Do I need to worry about being pregnant?’ … I got so scared of potentially increasing my risks of miscarriage.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum previously suffered a pregnancy loss in 2017. Two years later, she gave birth to Drew.

In May 2020, Shawn exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Andrew weren’t on the same page about giving their toddler a sibling. “If it were up to my husband, yes, we would already be pregnant,” she explained at the time. “He’s ready for No. 2 already. I just want some time to drink wine and eat sushi, enjoy our daughter, and then it’d be time.”

The Flip Side author joked that “maybe” she’d consider getting pregnant after quarantine came to an end.

Keep scrolling to see the pregnant star’s baby bump progress, from family photos to mirror selfies.