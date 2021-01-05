A moment in time! Emma Roberts, Gigi Hadid and more pregnant celebrities have documented their baby bump progress with stunning maternity shoots.

The Unfabulous alum was Cosmopolitan’s first pregnant cover star in November 2020, one month ahead of her and Garrett Hedlund’s son’s birth. The Holidate actress showed her bare belly in a pink crop top and matching skirt at the time.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that she and the actor had a little one on the way. The New York native confirmed the news two months later via Instagram, debuting her baby bump and revealing their son’s sex.

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that Roberts and the Minnesota native were “getting more and more excited” to become parents.

“Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” the insider said in November 2020. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

As for Hadid, the model and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September 2020. Before giving birth, the Los Angeles native posed for a black-and-white maternity shoot.

“Growin an angel,” Hadid wrote via Instagram, in August 2020. “Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images.”

Yolanda Hadid’s daughter went on to write via Twitter that she “loved” modeling while pregnant.

“I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab[riella Karefa-Johnson] and [Luigi and Iango] really made it happen for me,” Gigi tweeted at the time. “But was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like ‘guys I think I can only do two more’ hahaaaa.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity moms’ gorgeous photo shoots, from Bachelor in Paradise’s Jade Roper rocking wings and lingerie ahead of son Reed’s arrival to Ashlee Simpson posing with husband Evan Ross before their baby boy Ziggy’s birth.