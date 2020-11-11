Parenthood prep. Pregnant Emma Roberts was “terrified” to freeze her eggs after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings,” the actress, 29, told Cosmopolitan in her December/January cover story, published on Wednesday, November 11. “I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic? In my late 20s, I just had a feeling I needed to switch to a female doctor. It was the best decision. She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.'”

While the Holidate star didn’t initially “have time to freeze” her eggs, she went through with the process, explaining, “To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of … finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids. … It was a difficult process.”

The Unfabulous alum also had to battle feelings of guilt after her diagnosis as if she had “done something wrong” — but saw the light after speaking to other women.

“All of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids,” the New York native said. “I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the American Horror Story alum is expecting her and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund’s first child. The couple conceived as soon as they “stopped thinking about it,” Roberts said on Wednesday.

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that she and the actor, 36, are “getting more and more excited” as her due date nears.

“Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” the insider said at the time. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

In January, the Minnesota native was arrested for driving under the influence, Us exclusively confirmed. Hedlund “immediately sought treatment, which was successful,” his rep told Us. “Today, he’s in a solid and great place.”