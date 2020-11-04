Garrett Hedlund was arrested on January 24, for driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful,” a rep for the 36-year-old actor told Us. “Today, he is in a solid and great place.”

The Country Strong actor was arrested on two DUI charges, according to court documents obtained by Us. At the time of his arrest, Hedlund’s blood alcohol level tested at .36 percent, four times the legal limit of .08. He was released on $100,000 bail.

During his sentencing on February 25, the Mosaic alum pleaded no contest to one charge, where the court found him guilty. The second DUI charge was dismissed.

During his sentencing on February 25, the Mosaic alum pleaded no contest to one charge, where the court found him guilty. The second DUI charge was dismissed. Hedlund’s attorney, Blair Burke, negotiated a plea deal, which required the Mudbound star to complete a 30-day residential treatment program and a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education counseling program, according to legal records. Other conditions of his 36-month probation also included attending 30 AA meetings and performing 100 hours of community service.

He was also ordered to install an ignition interlock device in his car to monitor his blood alcohol levels. His restitution hearing is set for November 25. A restitution hearing is typically held if the offender challenges the amount of monetary fine ordered by the judge.

The Tron actor was previously arrested in Idaho in 2006 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a police report obtained by Us.

Hedlund was pulled over for speeding and reportedly told the officers that he was from Phoenix and was driving a car owned by a friend.

He denied having any drugs in the vehicle, but after hesitating with his answer, a K-9 dog searched the car and found three plastic containers with a green leafy substance inside. The substance, which was located behind the driver’s seat, tested positive for marijuana.

The report also listed Zig-Zag rolling papers, a metal pipe and part of a marijuana cigarette as evidence retrieved from Hedlund’s vehicle. The actor pleaded not guilty and the charges were later dismissed in exchange for entering a guilty plea for the speeding violation.

The documents also stated that Hedlund asked for the record to be sealed, because he was a “21-year-old actor who … has had success finding work as an actor and to date has appeared in numerous large-scale movie productions” and “[he] is subject to exposure in the media and on the Internet that ordinary people are not.”

Hedlund added: “The court should seal [the] case file… because it contains court records that could lead to the potential harassment, embarrassment, and humiliation of [him]. The documents within the record threaten the innocence that he has always maintained.”

The judge denied his request, saying, “everyone makes mistakes. And, if there is an opportunity to bury an embarrassing mistake, most people would like to try to do so.”

Us broke the news in June that Hedlund’s girlfriend, Emma Roberts, is pregnant with the couple’s first child. The American Horror Story actress, 29, confirmed the news two months later, showing her baby bump for the first time and revealing that they are expecting a boy.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that the couple are “getting more and more excited” to become parents.

“Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” the insider explained. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

Us confirmed in March 2019 that the Screen Queens alum and the Triple Frontier star were dating after her split from Evan Peters.