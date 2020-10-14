Better safe than sorry! Halsey, Rita Ora and more celebrities have described their decisions to freeze their eggs.

“When I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’” the “Bad at Love” singer said during an April 2018 The Doctors appearance. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself.”

The New Jersey native explained, “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

The Grammy nominee made this choice after suffering a miscarriage mid-concert and being diagnosed with endometriosis.

“The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease,” Halsey said at the time.

As for Ora, the “Girls” singer is a “big believer in using what we have and making the most of it,” she said during a November 2017 Sunrise appearance, adding that her family doctor recommended she freeze her eggs.

“[He said], ‘You’re healthiest now and I think it would be great, why don’t you put them away now and you’ll never have to worry about it again?’” the English songwriter recalled at the time. “I know people might say, ‘Wow, that’s so young.’ I just wanted to really be safe.”

